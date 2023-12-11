'Barbie means childhood to me': Over 30 years of holiday Barbies cover Sask. woman's Christmas tree

Ashley Dorland has been a Barbie collector throughout her whole life. Thanks to her aunt and mother, she has the holiday Barbie and corresponding ornament for every year since 1990.

“This is a 30 year long tradition in my family, my mom started the tradition as a kid and I have continued it,” Dorland explained.

“I got a Barbie and an ornament every year for Christmas as a child and then when I moved out it continued from there.”

The tree is adorned with Barbie ornaments and pink lights, in addition to the Barbie stockings hung by the fire with care.

“You know how every Christmas there is an ‘it’ toy? Well every Christmas there’s also an 'it’ Barbie,” Dorland said. “That was always their mission every Christmas to make sure I get the doll and the ornament.”

The process of decorating for Christmas each year is one filled with nostalgia for Dorland.

“Barbie means childhood to me. Barbie has given me great memories, like I said, every Christmas I opened one and, I was never one of those kids that wanted my Barbies out of the box because she always looked prettier to me in the box," she said.

With the recent blockbuster movie drawing even more attention to the iconic doll. The history and cultural significance of Barbie has been a popular topic of discussion.

“People are a little late to the party because the movie just came out," Doreland explained. "Barbie has always been a big part of my personality and childhood into adulthood. So, as she’s gotten more attention, definitely my tree has as well."

The tree itself is also the same one Dorland used growing up. She explained while holiday traditions may look different, they are an important way of keeping memories alive.

“With everything going on in the world, I think it’s important to hang on to those childhood traditions," she said. "For me, I will have Barbie up until I’m 80. This will be something I do every year. So hang on to your traditions as long as you can."

As for this year’s ornament, the rise in popularity has created a slight delay but the 2023 Barbie will be joining her sisters on the tree very shortly.