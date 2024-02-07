Bargaining between Sask. government workers and province reaches standstill

The provincial government and the Saskatchewan General Employees Union (SGEU) have reached a standstill in their negotiations.

The Public Service/Government Employment (PS/GE), SGEU’s largest unit, represents over 11,000 members who work in government ministries and agencies across Saskatchewan, including firefighters, correctional officers, child protection workers, conservation officers and equipment operators.

“After over a year of bargaining, we are disappointed that the Government of Saskatchewan is unwilling to negotiate fair enhancements in the new contract,” said Lori Bossaer, Chair of SGEU’s PS/GE Negotiating Committee, in a news release from SGEU.

The union is asking for catch-up wage increases to coincide with the cost of living, enhanced mental health sick leave, enhanced salary provisions when essential workers keep working during a pandemic, and a “modest” increase to pensions.

“These dedicated employees provide important programs and services to Saskatchewan residents, and they deserve to have a collective agreement that recognizes and supports the work they do,” Bossier said.

SGEU is looking to also address member retention and recruitment. The union officially requested the Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety appoint a mediator to help both parties reach a “satisfactory” collective bargaining agreement.

SGEU launched a charter challenge of the Saskatchewan’s Employment Act essential services provisions and the matter is still before the courts, according to the release.

The current collective bargaining agreement between SGEU and the province expired on Sept. 30, 2022.