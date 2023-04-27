BB gun used in shooting incident in Regina, 2 teens charged

Two teenage boys are facing charges following a shooting with a BB gun in North Central Regina on Wednesday morning.

Officers with the RPS Community Engagement Unit were notified that a group of three girls had been shot at around 11:05 a.m. outside a school in the 3300 block of 6th Avenue, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The trio were standing outside the school when a suspect shot at them from a vehicle, according to police. According to the release, one person was struck but was not physically injured.

School resource officers and several patrol units were dispatched to the station, and the school was put in lockdown for a brief time, according to the release.

Through investigation, officers went to a residence in the 800 block of Empress Street and found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

Two boys were taken into custody without incident after police surrounded the residence. Two schools were put into secure-the-building mode while officers were there.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old have both been charged with discharging of an air gun or pistol, and two counts of assault with a weapon. The 18-year-old is also charged with uttering threats.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.