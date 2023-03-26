'Be prepared to slow down': Construction on Highway 6 bridge in Regina set to begin
Construction efforts are expected to begin on the south section of Regina’s Ring Road.
According to a post from the Highway Hotline, detours will begin to be built for the upcoming project to replace the Highway 6 bridge over Ring Road.
Construction is expected to start on Monday, March 27.
“If this is your route, you may want to give yourself a bit of extra time,” the post read.
The hotline warned of changing speed limits as construction gets underway.
The project is expected to last until the fall.
In addition, a section of Ring Road from Pasqua Street to Albert Street has been undergoing work since Jan. 16.
Repair work on expressway lighting in this area is expected to wrap up on April 16.
More information on road conditions and closures can be found on the Highway Hotline.
