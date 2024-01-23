Bear spray incident and robbery attempt leads to charges for Regina teen

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a bear spray incident and robbery on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Albert Street North around 1:25 p.m. for the report of a weapons offence involving bear spray, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

A group had entered a retail business and threatened a security guard, police said. Officers arrived and found the suspect with bear spray, who was arrested without incident.

Following the arrest, bear spray, an airsoft pistol, and a large knife were found. It was found that he also recently attempted to rob a 17-year-old girl.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with assault with a weapon, robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, and failure to comply with condition of an undertaking.

He made his first appearance in Provincial Youth Court on Monday morning.