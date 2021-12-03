Bear spray incident at Cornwall Centre sparks investigation

REGINA -

Regina police are investigating a weapons offence involving bear spray that took place on Thursday afternoon.

According to information from the Regina Police Service, officers were called to a shopping centre in the 2100 block of 11th Ave. around 4:10 p.m.

Security at the mall reported that a youth sprayed someone on the second floor of the mall and then fled. Police officers were able to locate the victim and assist them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).