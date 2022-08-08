Bear spray incident at QCX affected 40 people: Regina police
A bear spray incident at the Queen City Exhibition on Sunday affected dozens of people, according to Regina police.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) said the incident, affecting around 40 people, occurred near the Ferris wheel.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
RPS also dealt with three assaults, a couple consensual fights, a handful of intoxicated people and people ejected from the grounds for disorderly behaviour, over the course of the weekend.
No criminal charges have been laid.
RPS noted the REAL District sets the rules for the event about what visitors can bring onto the grounds and how they should behave, however, criminal matters will be dealt with by police.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
Saskatoon woman who had been reported missing faces charges in U.S., Canada
Saskatoon police say a woman who had been reported missing is facing charges in the United States related to unauthorized use of identification and in Canada related to parental abduction and public mischief.
Bill Graham, former interim Liberal leader, dies at 83
Bill Graham, who served as foreign affairs minister when Canada decided against joining the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, has died.
State of Ontario's health-care system not unprecedented, health minister says
Ontario's health minister said Monday that six hospitals had to close departments -- including ERs -- over the weekend, but argued that the situation wasn't unprecedented.
$1.4B in uncashed cheques sitting in CRA's coffers -- how to check if you're owed money
The Canada Revenue Agency says it will be sending e-notifications about uncashed cheques to 25,000 Canadians this month.
'Your Danny, your John': Condolences pour in for Olivia Newton-John
Actors, musicians, politicians and fans are reacting to the news of Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Olivia Newton-John's passing at 73.
Liberals planning temporary solution to dental care promise: CP sources
Sources close to the government's proposed $5.3 billion dental care program say the Liberals are planning a temporary solution that involves giving money directly to patients in order to keep their promise to the NDP while they work on a more permanent answer.
Suspect already in handcuffs allegedly steals Toronto police SUV with two dogs inside
A suspect already in handcuffs has allegedly managed to overpower a Toronto police officer and steal their SUV, sending police on a wild early morning chase that ended with an attempted carjacking.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mother who disappeared with son faces charges in U.S., Canada
A Saskatoon woman will face charges in the U.S. and Canada after she allegedly transported her son illegally across the border.
-
Saskatoon rally shows support for missing mom found in U.S. with son
On Sunday evening, people gathered at Kiwanis Memorial Park to show their support for Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son.
-
Here's what you need to know about Paxlovid in Sask.
Here’s everything you need to know about accessing the COVID-19 antiviral medication Paxlovid in Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
Mother convicted of killing Phoenix Sinclair granted escorted outings from prison
A Manitoba woman who abused and killed her daughter in one of the province's most notorious crimes has been granted escorted temporary absences from prison.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
-
WestJet starting direct flights from Winnipeg to warmer climates
Winnipeggers will soon be able to travel non-stop to a pair of hot tourist destinations.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with murdering roommate after dispute: police
Calgary police have laid charges in a brutal assault last month that resulted in a man's death, saying the victim and the accused were roommates.
-
Lost bear turns up in Airdrie back yard Monday
Residents of the Airdrie neighbourhood of Sagewood can go outside again after a lost bear was found Monday.
-
Police lay 33 charges against two people for alleged drugs and firearm offenses
A Calgary man and woman face 33 charges for alleged drug possession in addition to alleged firearm possession that police say was for the purpose of trafficking drugs.
Edmonton
-
2 no longer 'at large' after 'possible abduction' northeast of Edmonton: RCMP
Police say two people are no longer "at large" after a "possible abduction" from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation in northern Alberta Monday morning.
-
'Very concerning': Camrose casino wants to move to southeast Edmonton
Residents in southeast Edmonton are concerned after finding out that a casino could soon be relocating to their neighbourhood.
-
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospitals plan to uphold COVID-19 vaccine policies amid 'crisis' staffing shortages
Ontario hospitals are upholding their mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for employees as staff shortages mount to a 'crisis' with more emergency departments temporarily closing over the weekend.
-
State of Ontario's health-care system not unprecedented, health minister says
Ontario's health minister said Monday that six hospitals had to close departments -- including ERs -- over the weekend, but argued that the situation wasn't unprecedented.
-
Two workers remain trapped after trench collapses at Ajax, Ont. construction site
Four workers have been injured in a trench collapse at a construction site in Ajax.
Ottawa
-
Lack of compensation for cancelled flights adding to travellers' frustration
The travel chaos at airports is more than just flight delays and cancellations. Now passengers are getting rejected by Air Canada for compensation.
-
Full Ottawa LRT line to be closed early 10 days this month for track maintenance
Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will be closing early on a total of 10 days this month as crews perform maintenance on the tracks, with reduced service planned on parts of the line for two other nights.
-
Bus trip cancellations expected to continue this week, OC Transpo warns
OC Transpo is advising customers to prepare for more bus trip cancellations today and this week, as the transit service deals with a staffing shortage caused by summer vacations and sick leave absences.
Vancouver
-
Credit card, clothes found but U.S. man who travelled to B.C. for music festival still missing
Several belongings have been found, but there's still no sign of an American man who crossed the border to attend a music festival, officials said, announcing the suspension of search efforts.
-
Mystery irritant at B.C. playground causes kids' eyes, skin to burn
A mom in Chilliwack, B.C., says she was terrified after her children were exposed to an unknown irritant at a local playground that caused their skin and eyes to burn.
-
Average rent 'increased greatly' in Metro Vancouver this summer: report
Vancouver-area renters are being asked to pay significantly more in August than those looking for new accommodations in July, a report suggests.
Montreal
-
Quebec chief coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal shooting deaths
Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of 26-year-old Abdulla Shaikh, who is suspected of killing the three men at random last week.
-
Pride parade cancellation could hurt Montreal's reputation, professor says
One day after Montreal Pride abruptly cancelled the parade just hours before it was set to begin, organizers didn't have much to say about how poorly they managed the festival's marquee event. And now there are concerns about how the embarrassing mistake could hurt the city's reputation.
-
Man found dead in bin during Montreal east-end recycling collection
Montreal police are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in a bin during recycling collection in the city's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Mill Bay home destroyed, man suffers burns in fire
One man suffered burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire in Mill Bay, B.C., on Saturday.
-
Warrant issued for man after break-in, sexual assault on Vancouver Island
RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a man after a break-in and sexual assault in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
-
CRD warns of recycling delays for 4th week in a row
The Capital Regional District (CRD) says curbside recycling pickup could be delayed this week.
Atlantic
-
Community cut off by Newfoundland forest fires running out of food, says deputy mayor
The deputy mayor of a southern Newfoundland town says his community is running out of food as it remains cut off from the rest of the island due to the worst forest fires the province has seen in more than 60 years.
-
Halifax cancels 75 bus trips, transit union says staff shortages will get worse
Halifax has cancelled 75 bus trips due to a lack of transit staff, and the union representing the drivers says staffing levels will likely get worse before they get better.
-
Kalin's Call: Summer soak, rain alerts for parts of Maritimes
A weather front sprawling out of Ontario and Quebec is leading a low pressure system across the Maritimes Monday through Tuesday. Rain, drizzle and fog are expected in the region with some areas experiencing heavy rain for a period of time.
Northern Ontario
-
Laurentian University staff union to take LU administrators to court
One of Laurentian University's biggest unions is considering taking some members of the university's administration to court.
-
One person killed Monday in head-on collision on Hwy. 69
A southern Ontario man was killed early Monday morning in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 69 near Parry Sound.
-
Timmins police say girl, 14, was swarmed, beaten and robbed by five other teens
Police in Timmins say a 14-year-old girl was injured Aug. 5 when she was surrounded and assaulted by five other teens in a school parking lot.
Kitchener
-
Some new student housing in Waterloo might not be ready in time for start of school year
Student housing is hard to come by in Waterloo and new spots are constantly being built to address the need, but it appears some new housing might not be ready in time for the start of the school year.
-
Brantford police looking for two suspects who escaped from police during chase
Brantford Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man and are asking the public for help identifying a second man following a police chase which resulted in multiple collisions and the two suspects evading arrest.
-
One-day emergency department closure coming to Clinton Public Hospital
Clinton Public Hospital will see another brief temporary closure of the emergency department due to staffing constraints.