On Thursday, a Snapchat video of a bug crawling on a student’s binder had students talking at Thom Collegiate.

The video has sparked speculation of a bug problem at the school, with some students thinking the insect on the video was a bed bug. They said the video was taken from the school’s cafeteria.

“I found out yesterday there was a video of one on a binder and I just kind of got grossed out,” Thom Collegiate student Abbie Schill said.

Kassidy Smith, another student at Thom Collegiate, said she isn’t paying too much attention to the incident.

“I don’t think our school’s infested. I think everyone’s just making this out of control, making it seem like it’s a bigger problem than it actually is,” she said.

However, Schill said she’s concerned.

“I just don’t want them at my house, because if I get them then people will be asking about it,” Schill said.

CTV spoke to parents who didn’t want to appear on camera. They said they’re concerned about the video of the unconfirmed bed bug.

On Friday, the school addressed the incident.

“On Thursday, April 19 we had a report in the office of an unconfirmed sighting of a bedbug in the school. The type of insect was never confirmed, but as a precaution, on Thursday evening, we had professional exterminators fumigate the area where the insect sighting was reported,” Bill DeRosier, principal of Thom Collegiate said in an email to a parent.

Regina Public Schools also commented. The school board’s supervisor of communications, Terry Lazarou,said in a statement, “Regina Public Schools is aware that there was a report of a sighting of an unknown insect at the school on Thursday, April 19, 2018. We are also aware that a number of students may have shared a video relating to this.”

Lazarou said the school board will continue to monitor the situation.