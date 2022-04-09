Bedard breaks two team records in Pats victory against Swift Current

Connor Bedard broke a pair of franchise records on Friday night in the Regina Pats’ 4-2 win over the Swift Current Broncos. The victory helps keep the team’s slim playoff chances alive, now just four points back of the Broncos for 8th in the eastern conference.

Bedard scored his 46th of the campaign late in the middle frame, shorthanded on a backdoor feed from Tanner Howe.

That goal elevated Bedard to top spot in franchise history for goals by a 16-year old, surpassing Jeff Friesen’s mark set in the 1992-93 season.

But Bedard was not finished. He’d later add an empty net goal for his 47th goal and 89th point, which broke Doug Wickenheiser’s mark for points by a 16-year-old of 88 set in the 1977-78 season.

By scoring his 46th (and 47th) goal & reaching 89 points, Connor Bedard now holds 2 franchise records:

- Goals in a single season by a 16-year-old (prev. 45 by Jeff Friesen in 92-93')

- Points in a single season by a 16-year-old (prev. 88 by Doug Wickenheiser in 77-78')#CB98 pic.twitter.com/MazNlOOXEw — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) April 9, 2022

“To be a part of and see where Connor (Bedard) is right now, I think is going to be special.” Pats assistant coach Brad Herauf said following the contest. “I think it’s going to be a long time before someone breaks his records.”

The victory was an important one for the Pats who are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.

They’re now four points back of the Swift Current Broncos for 8th in the Eastern Conference with four games remaining on their schedule. Pats captain Logan Nijhoff, who scored the game winning goal in Friday night’s victory over Swift Current has signed a two-year contract with the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls and will join the team following the completion of the Pats season.

The Regina Pats host the Prince Albert Raiders on the evening of April 9th at the Brandt Centre. Opening face off is scheduled for 7 p.m.