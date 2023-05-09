'Bedard effect': Regina Pats' captain makes immediate impact in Chicago following draft lottery

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

IN HER OWN WORDS

IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer

Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener