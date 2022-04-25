Bedard sets two records as Canada routs Germany at U18 Worlds
Connor Bedard set two records as Canada downed host Germany 8-3 on Sunday for its first win at the U18 Worlds.
The Regina Pats forward surpassed Matthew Barzal as Canada’s all-time leading scorer at the U18 Worlds and also moved ahead of Shane Wright as Canada’s top goal scorer. The 16-year-old now has 11 goals and 19 points in nine games total at the event.
Canada faces Czechia on Tuesday.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Recently infected with COVID-19? Don't rush to get your fourth dose, experts say
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
What you need to know about Canada's new border measures
Certain travellers will now have an easier time entering Canada as the country relaxes more of the border measures initially put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Here's everything Canadians need to know about the rules now.
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak
The World Health Organization says at least one death has been reported in connection with a mysterious liver disease outbreak affecting children in Europe and the United States.
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated, study finds
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform: reports
Twitter's board and Tesla CEO Elon Musk negotiated into the early hours of Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform, The New York Times reported.
Deadline to call inquiry into use of Emergencies Act is today
The federal government has until the end of the day to call an inquiry into its use of the Emergencies Act during the blockades at Canadian border crossings and in Ottawa earlier this year.
Jon Stewart: Authoritarian governments a threat, not comedy
Jon Stewart, accepting the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, warned Sunday night that speculation about the future of comedy amid increased audience cultural sensitivity was ignoring a true and enduring threat: authoritarian governments around the world.
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel facilities Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the frontline of its eastern offensive, which Britain said has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough.
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
Saskatoon
-
Three teens charged with second-degree murder: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man died after reporting being shot.
-
'We were both praying': Saskatoon couple drives through snowstorm to pick up Ukrainian refugees
Last Tuesday night, Marie Reinbolt and her husband Mark left for Regina to pick up a family of six who had fled Ukraine.
-
SaskPower calls in helicopter patrols to survey storm damage to power grid
SaskPower has been working since Saturday to reconnect power to customers in the southeast corner of the province after another powerful April storm pushed through the area.
Winnipeg
-
'I've not seen anything like this': Winnipeg streets flood amid heavy rain
Heavy rain and snow have made for treacherous road conditions in the Winnipeg area, with some streets under several feet of water.
-
Dangerous road conditions, flooding force school and bus cancellations in Manitoba
A handful of school divisions in Manitoba have made the decision to cancel schools or bus services on Monday due to flooding and dangerous road conditions.
-
Recently infected with COVID-19? Don't rush to get your fourth dose, experts say
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization is strongly advising the country's oldest residents to get their second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but those who were recently infected may be left wondering how long to wait before getting their fourth jab. Here's what experts recommend.
Calgary
-
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated, study finds
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
-
'A hero to me': Alberta Lafleur fan, stabbed in jersey at age 9, recounts meeting idol post-attack
It was January 1980 and a cold winter in Calgary, Cory Gurnsey was just nine years old when he was brutally attacked in his Guy Lafleur jersey.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warm and sunny start to Calgary's work week
Plenty of warmth today, showers tomorrow in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell continues, but not all week
The warm spell continues for another day or two in Edmonton. Temperatures hit highs of 12 C Friday, 15 C Saturday and 16 C Sunday.
-
'Forever loved': Service held for Karanveer Sahota, public vigil scheduled for April 29
Family, friends, and community members gathered to mourn the Edmonton teenager who died after being assaulted outside his high school.
-
'We just want it to stop': Night-time golfers disrupt Beaumont neighbourhood
Residents of a neighbourhood in Beaumont are raising the alarm after golf balls continue to be launched into their backyards and glance their homes.
Toronto
-
Ontario families already bracing for fall COVID-19 wave as some rules extended, others loosen
As another wave of COVID-19 is projected to hit Ontario in the fall, families are looking to the months ahead and possible public health restrictions with different mindsets.
-
Ontario NDP to release platform, containing promise to hire 10,000 personal support workers
Ontario's New Democrats are unveiling their platform today, ahead of a looming election call, and one section is aimed at recruiting, retaining and supporting health-care workers.
-
GO buses not stopping at or departing from Union Station due to strike
Metrolinx says GO buses were not stopping at or departing from Union Station Bus Terminal on Sunday as striking rail terminal workers have blocked road access to the area.
Ottawa
-
Feds will cover $35 million policing bill for 'Freedom Convoy' protest in Ottawa
The price tag for the Ottawa police response to the three-and-a-half-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was approximately $35 million, including money for the RCMP deployment.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa police to provide an update on preparations for ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event
Approximately 500 to 1,000 motorcycles and other vehicles are expected to take part in the “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” event, scheduled to roll into town on Friday.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Heavy rain and mild temperatures on the way for Ottawa
Heavy rain and mild temperatures on the way for the capital to start the work week
Vancouver
-
Vancouver real estate market beginning downturn that could last 2 years, expert says
A Vancouver real estate and property tax expert believes Vancouver’s real estate market is seeing the start of a downturn that could last up to two years.
-
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated, study finds
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
-
'How come Mary Ann wasn’t accounted for?' Grieving family of Gastown fire victim left with unanswered questions
Misty Fredericks is still coming to terms with the fact that her auntie was found in the wreckage of the Winters Hotel 11 days after the fire that tore through the building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
Tenants call for rent control, landlords call for end to lease transfers
Verdun residents took to the streets Sunday to protest rising rent prices — a move that comes as landlords ask the province to abolish lease transfers.
-
'Beyond stealing': hospitalized senior wakes up with one ring missing, the other cut open
The woman, who has Alzheimer's, was admitted to a Montreal-area hospital wearing her engagement ring, but it wasn’t on her finger when she left.
-
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated, study finds
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
Vancouver Island
-
3 arrested at Saanich home that police have searched before
Police in Saanich say they made three arrests at a house on Vincent Avenue that has been the site of "considerable police activity" in the past.
-
Nanaimo old-growth hunger-striker hospitalized, activists say
A 68-year-old activist who has been on a hunger strike for more than three weeks was briefly hospitalized on Sunday.
-
New owners of 300-pair ski fence on Vancouver Island carry on joyful legacy
When Jodi Allsopp and her husband first drove up to the wooded property they were hoping to buy, he felt like he'd arrived home. She did not.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth waterfront expects busy summer season of international events
The executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission said the entire Dartmouth area is poised for an economic rebound.
-
Preparations for Memorial Cup well underway in Saint John
The countdown to the Memorial Cup is on with less than two months to go until the city of Saint John plays host to one of the most high-profile and prestigious hockey championships in Canada.
-
Ukrainians in Maritimes mark Orthodox Easter
For many Ukrainians, Orthodox Easter is the biggest holiday on the calendar.
Northern Ontario
-
Two-vehicle Hwy. 144 crash involving empty school bus
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury involving an empty school bus early Monday morning.
-
Former northern Ontario priest turned author launches new book
Author Rick Prashaw launched his newest book this weekend, a memoir that he's aptly named 'Father Rick; Roamin' Catholic,' touching on his life, travels and time as a priest in northern Ontario.
-
Being with unvaccinated people increases COVID-19 risk for those who are vaccinated, study finds
While remaining unvaccinated against COVID-19 is often framed as a personal choice, those who spurn the vaccines raise the risk of infection for those around them, a new study suggests.
Kitchener
-
Male in custody after female found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have a male in custody after someone was found dead in a Kitchener home.
-
Search ends for plane that went missing after taking off from Delhi, Ont.
Search efforts were called off Sunday for a plane that took off from Delhi, Ont. and never made it to its destination in northern Ontario.
-
Investigation continues after police shoot man in Cambridge during a wellness check
Members of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit were in Cambridge Sunday, as they look into a police-involved shooting of a 22-year-old man.