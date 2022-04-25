Bedard sets two records as Canada routs Germany at U18 Worlds

Canada's Connor Bedard (16) skates against Austria during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Canada's Connor Bedard (16) skates against Austria during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jon Stewart: Authoritarian governments a threat, not comedy

Jon Stewart, accepting the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, warned Sunday night that speculation about the future of comedy amid increased audience cultural sensitivity was ignoring a true and enduring threat: authoritarian governments around the world.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener