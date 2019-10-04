Bedroom window shot out at North Central home
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 11:21AM CST
Regina police say no one was hurt when the bedroom window of an occupied home on the 500 block of Elphinstone St. was shot out Thursday night.
The incident happened around 9:55 p.m.
At this point police do not have a description of the suspect involved or their direction of travel.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.