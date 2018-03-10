Bee keepers at the annual Regina and District Bee Club General Meeting learned about the new approach to treating American Foulbrood disease.

A new system of rules demand bee caretakers to now get a prescription for an antibiotic that is used to prevent bees from getting infected with American Foulbrood disease. The treatment was once offered over the counter, but now involves veterinarians consent.

"Typically when the disease gets established, there’s no real cure for the disease, so it usually means destruction of the equipment housing the bees and often the bees because the bees are going to die regardless and basically infect every other colony around them, so basically you deal with the infection right away,” Geoff Wilson, Ministry of Agriculture.

More than a hundred bee keepers swarmed to Regina on Saturday to learn about allergies and new legislation.

"We had an allergist, a doctor who is a specialist on allergies talking about allergic reactions to stinging insects and then we had a person from the Ministry of Agriculture changing rules on antibiotic use with bees," Regina and District Bee Club President Yens Pedersen said.

Wilson says thanks to more hobby bee keepers and bigger commercial ones, bee colonies have increased from around 85,000 in 2010 to about 115,000 colonies.

-With files from a report by Madina Azizi