'Being their champion': Well known Regina volunteer, Barb Dedi, passes away

Barb Dedi, a long time Regina volunteer known for her social activism, passed away from cancer on Monday night. She is being described as a woman with a mission who wouldn’t take no for an answer.

Many knew Barb Debi as the purple lady from Country Thunder in Craven. She surrounded herself with the colour.

“Everybody knew she loves purple. Her vehicle was purple, the house and everything inside, even the fridge was purple,” said Judy Kobsar, Dedi’s best friend.

Dedi was also a social activist, taking aim at racism and promoting social causes.

“Immigrant women and handicapped issues and aboriginal issues, any group of people who might have been missing out of the mainstream, Barb was out there and being their champion,” said Brian Sklar, a friend of Dedi’s.

Tributes are pouring in from the political community where Dedi was active as a New Democrat.

“Any community that was feeling suppressed in any way, shape or form, Barb was a very vocal advocate for any of those types of communities,” said Sandra Morin, a former Regina MLA.

Three months ago, friends and political colleagues gathered at Dedi’s doorstep as she was presented with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal.

“We go through life and we do different volunteer things,” Dedi had said. “We don’t do them so that we can get medals or that we can get achievements or that we can get recognitions. We do it because of things that we believe in.”

Friends say Dedi was the most persuasive person they knew. She didn’t take no for an answer when seeking support for worthwhile causes and they don’t know who could ever take her place.