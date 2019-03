CTV Regina





Regina’s Bernadette McIntrye has been recognized as Sport Event Volunteer of the Year by the Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance (CSTA).

The award was presented during the CSTA’s Prestige Awards in Montreal. The awards serve to recognize people who work to bid on, host and stage sport events in Canada.

McIntryre was recognized for her volunteer roles in the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier, 2018 CP Women’s Open and 2018 Mastercard Memorial Cup in Regina.

She chaired the bid committee for the Brier, then formed the host committee which she served on. For the CP Women's Open she co-chaired the host committee, which oversaw 21 event committees, 42 co-chairs and 1100 volunteers. For the Memorial Cup she served as a liaison between the host committee and the venue.