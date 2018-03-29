Marijuana dispensary Best Buds Society was surrounded by police on Wednesday evening.

Best Buds Society owner, Pat Warnecke, said he and his staff have been charged with trafficking a controlled substance. Warnecke said Regina Police Service showed up to the store on Wednesday to deliver the notice. He said officers then began taking away marijuana.

"RPS showed up and told myself and my staff that we were charged with trafficking. And they started taking away patients’ medicine. Obviously, there are a lot of patients that have been showing up tonight and going away without medication," Warnecke said.

In an emailed response to CTV on Wednesday evening, the Regina Police Service said police were engaged in enforcement operations throughout the city.

“The details of these activities are not yet available as these are still ongoing matters and we will not release information that could jeopardize the safety of police or public, or impact the success of the investigations,” RPS spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich said.

The move comes after multiple warnings from Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, that selling marijuana from a storefront is illegal. But, it did come as a surprise to customers.

"(It) puts me in a risk factor of having to go back into like the black market, I guess as you would call it, to get my medication,” said Best Buds customer, Devan Hanson.

Warnecke said Best Buds plans to continue providing for patients.