Bettering Broadband discussions dominate final day of SARM

Improving broadband in rural communities was the final topic at this year’s Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) annual convention.

Ryan Meili, NDP leader, addressed the crowd Thursday morning about the internet challenges rural communities face, as well as health care and care home issues.

He said there needs to be a way for people to get the care they need without going to bigger centres.

“Aim to make sure that the people who built our homes built our communities can age close to home in comfort and safety,” Meili said.

He said despite these challenges, there is something special about living in smaller communities.

“There is so much that is good about life in rural Saskatchewan. There’s a reason people choose to make a like on the farm in small tows, a life where you know your neighbours and can count on them,” Meili added. “That is something pretty special in today’s world.”

Next years SARM convention will take place in Saskatoon from March 13-16 at the Prairieland Park Event Centre.