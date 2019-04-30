

CTV Regina





The province’s big game draw opens online on Wednesday.

Hunters will be able to submit applications until midnight on May 25.

“Saskatchewan’s big game draw continues to be very popular and remains an important milestone for the hunting community,” Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said in a news release. “The Ministry of Environment continues to work with stakeholders to improve the process and encourages all hunters to apply early.”

The big game draw pool system changed from four to six priority pools in 2018. This year, first-time applicants will be placed in the D pool. That pool will also include successfully drawn applicants from 2018 to reduce the number of applicants in the Super A pool.

Online applications can be made here.