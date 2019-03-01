

CTV Regina





Electronic billboard advertisements in Regina are sparking a debate over whether Saskatchewan should separate from Canada.

The advertisements, which read “Should Saskatchewan Leave Canada?” were paid for by the Prairie Freedom Movement.

The signs are located along Victoria Avenue East in the riding of Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale.

The group says it hopes to grab the attention of Saskatchewan residents about the idea of the province becoming independent of federal legislation. It also hopes the message is heard by those with seats in the House of Commons.

The group’s leader, Peter Downing, says there’s a long-term plan and this is just the first step.

“We’re speaking to everybody as well as the 40 per cent of non-political people who are not politically dogmatic but they are the ones who decide the course of elections,” Downing said.

“So we are speaking directly to them so they can begin to be aware that this is even a possibility.”

The Prairie Freedom Movement has a presence in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

In order for the three provinces to separate from Canada, a provincial government would need to hold a referendum. The group would need official party status in all three provinces in order for that to happen.

The group doesn’t expect anything happening before the 2020 election.