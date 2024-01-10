Blackhawks say Bedard will miss 6 to 8 weeks following surgery on fractured jaw

Connor Bedard’s rookie season in the NHL will be put on hold for six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured jaw, the Chicago Blackhawks announced on Wednesday.

The former Regina Pat was injured on Jan. 5 when he took a hit from New Jersey Devils defenceman Brendan Smith.

Bedard skated straight to the bench and was ruled out for the rest of that game before being placed on injured reserve the following day.

The 18-year-old was leading all NHL rookies in scoring at the time of the injury with 33 points in 39 games.

Bedard was also selected to be a part of the NHL’s All-Star festivities from Feb. 1-3, making him the youngest all-star in league history. It's expected Bedard will also not take part in any all-star events.