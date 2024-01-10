Blackhawks say Bedard will miss 6 to 8 weeks following surgery on fractured jaw
Connor Bedard’s rookie season in the NHL will be put on hold for six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured jaw, the Chicago Blackhawks announced on Wednesday.
The former Regina Pat was injured on Jan. 5 when he took a hit from New Jersey Devils defenceman Brendan Smith.
Bedard skated straight to the bench and was ruled out for the rest of that game before being placed on injured reserve the following day.
The 18-year-old was leading all NHL rookies in scoring at the time of the injury with 33 points in 39 games.
Bedard was also selected to be a part of the NHL’s All-Star festivities from Feb. 1-3, making him the youngest all-star in league history. It's expected Bedard will also not take part in any all-star events.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
Air Canada says passenger at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell onto tarmac
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
1 dead, 1 injured following avalanche at California ski resort, official says
A person was killed and another was injured when an avalanche roared through a section of expert trails at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, authorities said.
Ontario man charged after suspected $6.5M cocaine bust at border
Federal authorities say they’ve brought charges against a Brampton, Ont., man accused of trafficking cocaine across an Ontario border.
Selena Gomez reveals what she really said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about some alleged drama at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Speculation started when a photo of Gomez and Taylor Swift at the event sparked chatter about what the two close friends may have been discussing.
From wind chills of -55 C to 40 cm of snow, weather warnings in place for much of Canada
Weather warnings are in place Wednesday for nearly every province and territory in Canada as storm systems bring deep, heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures coast to coast.
'Bad news': Mischief charges being considered after false Ontario kangaroo sighting
The case of a wayward southern Ontario kangaroo continues, with Ontario Provincial Police considering public mischief charges against the person who falsely reported a kangaroo sighting in Lambton County.
Several people arrested as police sweep 8th encampment in central Edmonton
At least three people were led away from a central Edmonton homeless encampment in handcuffs Wednesday, a day after several people living there refused orders to leave.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. city moves to restrict hours of alcohol retailers
A new bylaw in Prince Albert will restrict the hours of operation at liquor retailers in the city.
-
Sask. announces new $2.5M 'teacher innovation fund' amid bargaining stalemate
The Saskatchewan government has launched a new teacher "innovation and support" fund as bargaining negotiations with educators remain stalemated.
-
Snowstorm blankets Saskatoon with 15 centimetres
After a winter with little snow, Saskatoon was blanketed with 15 centimetres overnight, according to the city.
Winnipeg
-
Family suing Manitoba First Nation over fire that left three children dead
Nearly one year after their three children died in a fire on Cross Lake First Nation, the parents of the victims have filed a lawsuit against the nation also known as Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
-
'No place being honoured': Manitoba revokes honour to former art gallery director for alleged Nazi ties
Manitoba’s premier is revoking a provincial honour given to a former director of the Winnipeg Art Gallery due to his alleged ties to the Nazi party.
-
Noise complaints may lead to eviction for Winnipeg family of boy living with autism
A family is facing eviction from their second floor apartment unit in south Winnipeg as noise complaints have been filed against them.
Calgary
-
Serious crash involving semi, snow plow closes part of Highway 2 in Airdrie
Police are on the scene of a collision on Highway 2 in Airdrie, Alta. involving a semi-truck, snow plow and passenger vehicle.
-
Fatal shooting in northwest Calgary was random, police say
Calgary police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting in Capitol Hill last September.
-
Alberta association warns of 'mass exodus' of businesses because of CEBA repayment
Four out of five Alberta restauranteurs say they are facing a tough situation ahead of a deadline to repay their Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans, even with brisk sales supporting them.
Edmonton
-
Several people arrested as police sweep 8th encampment in central Edmonton
At least three people were led away from a central Edmonton homeless encampment in handcuffs Wednesday, a day after several people living there refused orders to leave.
-
Lawyer Shane Stevenson disbarred after fatal impaired crash
An Edmonton lawyer who killed a teen while driving drunk has quit and been disbarred by the Law Society of Alberta.
-
More than 300 crashes reported since start of snowfall on Tuesday
Hundreds of crashes have happened since the start of Edmonton's first major snowfall Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
FORDLOL, COP2SLO and BANKROBR among Ontario licence plates rejected in 2023
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.
-
Video shows suspects damaging Jewish family’s vehicle in Vaughan: police
Police have released a video of wanted suspects seen damaging the vehicle of a Jewish family in Vaughan Tuesday, which is now being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated vandalism.
-
Passengers on 2018 flight to Toronto that crashed in Guyana reach class-action settlement
Passengers on a flight to Toronto that crash-landed in Guyana have reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit launched against the airline and plane manufacturer.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa driver saved from vehicle after driving onto ice in winter storm
A driver was saved from their vehicle on the ice in the midst of a winter storm on the Ottawa River Tuesday evening.
-
2 thieves found hiding in dumpster after fleeing police: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police says two people have been arrested after being chased by multiple police units after allegedly stealing property.
-
First of its kind Ottawa Hospital gender-affirming clinic now accepting patients
The Ottawa Hospital is now accepting referrals to its new state-of-the-art gender affirming care clinic.
Vancouver
-
Record number of patients in B.C. hospitals this week, minister says
B.C.'s health minister says the province hit a significant – but not unexpected – record this week.
-
High tides, big waves could cause flooding in Metro Vancouver this week
There could be flooding in coastal areas of Metro Vancouver this week as "significant waves" come crashing onto the shoreline, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Fire at downtown Vancouver SRO sends 2 to hospital
Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at an SRO building in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to paramedics.
Montreal
-
Quebec ER overcrowding will 'continue to be difficult,' says health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé had mostly bad news in his first update of the year on the province's emergency room network.
-
Montreal snow removal operation to start as another storm approaches
The City of Montreal says it is gearing up for its snow removal operation after more than 15 cm of snow fell overnight.
-
Suspect in Quebec courthouse stabbing charged with attempted murder and assault
The suspect in Tuesday's stabbing of an interpreter at a suburban Montreal courthouse is facing multiple charges.
Vancouver Island
-
Record number of patients in B.C. hospitals this week, minister says
B.C.'s health minister says the province hit a significant – but not unexpected – record this week.
-
Have you seen Sherry Corrigal? Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing 22-year-old woman
The Nanaimo RCMP says a full-time team of investigators has been assigned to the case of a missing woman who has not been seen in four months.
-
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Prince George, B.C., encampment
Mounties in northern British Columbia say a 39-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a Prince George encampment left the victim in hospital with serious injuries.
Atlantic
-
Wind, rain and winter storm warnings remain as powerful storm moves through the Maritimes
A powerful storm system out of Texas brought a mix of snow, rain and strong winds Wednesday, leading to school cancellations and travel disruptions.
-
Halifax youth arrested in relation to dangerous operation of vehicle
Halifax Regional Police arrested a 17-year-old youth following the dangerous operation of a vehicle Tuesday night.
-
Community helps N.S. bakery pay power bill
A local bakery in Nova Scotia received help from the community to pay its power bill.
Northern Ontario
-
Charge dropped in provincial court for Sault driver involved in fatal crash
The provincial charge against the man police say was responsible for the crash that killed a pregnant Sault Ste. Marie woman and her unborn child last September has been dropped.
-
One person has died in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
-
Driver charged after police pull over badly damaged tractor trailer on Hwy. 17
The driver of a tractor-trailer who hit a rock cut on Highway 17 on Tuesday tried to keep going rather than stopping and reporting the accident.
Kitchener
-
Police question suspect in murder of Six Nations man in Miami
Police in Miami say they’ve identified and questioned a suspect in the homicide of a man from Six Nations of the Grand River.
-
Three sites shortlisted for new K-W hospital location
The panel in charge of recommending the location for a new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo says three sites have been shortlisted and are now being evaluated.
-
Two worlds collide: Guelph Eramosa Fire Chief using findings as cancer researcher to protect firefighters
The newly-appointed Guelph Eramosa fire chief is using his experience as a cancer researcher to make a difference both in the lab and the field.