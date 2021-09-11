REGINA -- For the second straight week, the Riders suffered a loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Winnipeg capitalized on home field advantage during the Banjo Bowl, beating Saskatchewan 33-9 at IG Field.

The Riders didn’t just lose the game, they also lost quarterback Cody Fajardo for almost half the outing. The 2019 West division most outstanding player left the field mid-way through the third quarter after being sacked by Bombers defensive lineman Willie Jefferson.

“We think he’s going to be okay,” Craig Dickenson, the Riders head coach, said. “He left with a head injury, we didn’t think it was too bad but you want to be very cautious about those things.”

Fajardo’s helmet hit the turf following the sack by Jefferson. The quarterback immediately grabbed his helmet, then went to the locker room with Riders trainers. Dickenson didn’t indicate whether Fajardo will be out for an extended period of time.

“He got slammed to the turf and he hit this head on the ground. We’ll see. It’s one of those thing you have to let it play out but that’s why he wasn’t in the game at the end. He had a minor concussion and we hope it clears up right away,” Dickenson said.

Backup Isaac Harker entered the game with the Riders down 12-9. It was the first CFL action Harker has seen in 2021.

“It’s not the ideal circumstances just because your friend got busted up, so that’s why you’re in,” Harker said. “But you’re like, ‘Yes!’ I’ve put so much time and effort I can’t wait to play. It’s not anxiety or anything, I can’t wait to see it and fire it.”

Harker completed 10 of 13 passes and threw for 89 yards, however failed to generate any touchdown drives.

“Sometimes you feel like you’re going up and down an escalator. At the end of the day I felt like when we were executing our plays there was a lot of effort and maybe some mistakes but I felt the offensive line played outstanding when I was in. Feels like you’re hitting your head against the wall sometimes, but that’s football,” Harker said.

After the second quarter touchdown drive from Winnipeg, a fight involving multiple players broke out in the end zone.

Two Riders, defensive lineman Garrett Marino and defensive back A.J Hendy, were disqualified for rough play after throwing punches. The Riders were already without injured defenders Loucheiz Purifoy and Ed Gainey; and A.C Leonard, who is suffering a two-game suspension.

“Unfortunately we had some boys ejected which always hurts the team so we can’t be doing that,” Micah Teitz, who was on the field during the play, said.

No Bombers were ejected, including running back Andrew Harris who grabbed and took off Saskatchewan’s Christian Campbell’s helmet.

“I don’t even know what to say about that,” Teitz said. “When there’s a huge thing like that you expect some people on both sides to be gone. When it’s only us that’s a tough one.”

“We must have done something. They said punches were thrown so I assume our guys did it. But that was a big melee and that happens sometimes and usually you get one guy on each team tossed and move on. But to have two of our guys tossed, that was an exchange and we got the worst end of that,” Dickenson said.

The Riders suffered more injuries as defensive back Mike Edem left the field clutching his wrist in the third quarter. Receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert was out with an injury and Shaq Evans isn’t expected back for at least three weeks.

“We just have to get healthy, we’re beat up right now,” Dickenson said. “There’s a lot of guys playing out there who don’t have a lot of experience and I think we got exposed in that second half today because of that.”

The Riders have now lost two consecutive games and have a 3-2 record.

“I’m still pretty positive about our team. We’ve lost a couple of tough ones. This game today got out of hand a little bit at the end. I still feel like we have a good group in there. I thought they kept playing hard until the end,” Dickenson said.

The Roughriders return home to take on the Toronto Argonauts at Mosaic Stadium on September 17.