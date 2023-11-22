REGINA
Regina

    • Board of police commissioners approves $102M Regina police budget

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen on June 22, 2023. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has approved the Regina Police Service (RPS) budget for 2024.

    A report to council shows net operations, including salaries and operational expenses costing Regina police $115,324,200 in 2024.

    RPS said its revenues are projected around $12,579,000 next year.

    Thank to various grants and other sources of funding, the city will have to cover $102,745,200.

    The cost marks an increase of over $4.6 million from last year.

    The increase consists mainly of rising wages – with salaries costing $77.1 million in 2023 and rising to $81.4 million in 2024.

    RPS’s $98.1 million budget for 2023 was approved in a 7-4 decision by council last year.

    The final budget approval from council is set for Dec. 13.

    More details to come...

