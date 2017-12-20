

The Board of Police Commissioners met on Wednesday morning for the final time in 2017.

According to the board, distracted driving tickets increased 89.4 per cent in the past year. But, impaired driving charges were down 19.8 per cent. There was also a significant decrease in the number of attempted vehicle thefts, which dropped by 30.4 per cent.

Sexual assaults dropped by 12.7 per cent in 2017. However, the homicide rate increased by 14.3 per cent, with a total of nine homicides in Regina this year.

The Regina Police Service said it has requested a tactical armoured vehicle (TAV) to help tackle increased gun violence in the city.

“It adds to safety, it adds to swift resolution,” said Chief Evan Bray. “I mean the safety of the police officers, safety of the public and the safety of the suspect as well.”

Police will meet to go over their upcoming 2018 budget later this week.