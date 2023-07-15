Boat creation competition on Echo Lake promotes water safety
Five teams of amateur boat builders gathered at Echo Lake Provincial Park on Saturday afternoon to race and learn about water safety.
Each team had a few hours to design and build a boat that could survive the small circuit set out.
Teams took part in a boat building competition at Echo Lake on Saturday. (Mick Favel / CTV News)
Teams were given plywood, nails and duct tape, but had to bring their own tools. The winner was awarded a prize.
The ARSU Prairie Co-op Echo Lake Plywood Regatta, hosted by Amphibious Response Support Unit One, used this time to bring the community together to have fun, and to remind everyone about the importance of water safety.
“Some of the basic messages go a long way and that can prevent tragedies from happening,” said John Maczko from Amphibious Response Support Unit One. “We’re here to spread that message, so that people can take it home with them and apply that anywhere they are.”
Although the underlying messages could mean the difference between life and death, the occasion was positive.
Teams learned about water safety at Echo Lake on Saturday. (Mick Favel / CTV News)
“This type of stuff doesn’t happen often. If you do it as a family, it brings you all together and sees how you can work together,” said Kayla Soden, one of the boat creators.
For those spectating, there were things to see throughout the day, which included a flyboard - a type of water device, which performs like a jetpack for the rider. There were also food stands from local food outlets.
The event was meant to kick off Drowning Prevention Week.
