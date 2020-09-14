Advertisement
Body found near CP tracks that pass over Ring Road
Published Monday, September 14, 2020 10:54AM CST
Regina police were on scene Monday morning to retrieve a body near the CP tracks that overpass the Ring Road. (CTV Regina)
REGINA -- Regina police were on scene Monday morning to retrieve a body near the CP tracks that pass over the Ring Road.
A CTV News reporter on scene saw officers remove a body from the scene. The body was in a body bag.
The overpass is located between Ross Avenue and Dewdney Avenue.
Police appear to have since left the scene.
CTV News has reached out to Regina police for further comment on the incident.
