The body of 55-year-old David Stares was discovered on Friday near Milestone, according to police.

RCMP Officers found Stares’ vehicle unoccupied, on a grid road in the Milestone area. His body was discovered in a nearby field.

Stares’ family has been notified, according to police.

Police and the Office of the Coroner are investigating the death, but they said it does not appear suspicious at this time.

Stares was initially reported missing by his family on March 24.