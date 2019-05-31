

CTV Regina





The RCMP have recovered a body in Madge Lake, believed to be Dallas Miller.

On Friday, RCMP said Miller was presumed dead after trying to save a child in Madge Lake at Pelican Point on Thursday night.

The RCMP believe Miller, 29, drowned. He was a father of two from Benito, Man.

According to the RCMP, Miller and two women were on the water with five children in a boat. One of the children was playing in the water and was pulled away by the wind and waves. The RCMP said Miller jumped into the water to help the child and was also pulled from the boat. The women tried to throw life jackets to Miller and the child, but couldn’t reach them because of the wind.

One of the women was able to get the child after Miller pushed them towards her, but Miller went under the water and didn’t resurface.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is currently on scene, along with Saskatchewan Emergency Services, the Red Cross and local Fire and Rescue.