Boil water advisory issued for east side of Rocanville
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:13PM CST
A boil advisory has been issued for all residents living on the east side of the town of Rocanville.
The Ministry of Health says the advisory is due to a water main break. Water should all be boiled for at least a minute before drinking, washing fruits and vegetables or brushing teeth, according to SaskAlert.
The alert also says residents shouldn’t drink from drinking fountains with water from a public water supply.
Anyone experiencing flu symptoms should seek medical advice, the alert says.