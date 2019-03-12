

CTV Regina





A boil advisory has been issued for all residents living on the east side of the town of Rocanville.

The Ministry of Health says the advisory is due to a water main break. Water should all be boiled for at least a minute before drinking, washing fruits and vegetables or brushing teeth, according to SaskAlert.

The alert also says residents shouldn’t drink from drinking fountains with water from a public water supply.

Anyone experiencing flu symptoms should seek medical advice, the alert says.