The Boiler Room Studio is a first-of-its-kind interactive creative space for photographers in Regina.

The studio is set up to let photographers create catchy and unique pictures.

“As we see with a 2019 world, with branding, with social media, having a space that people can use for Instagram, but also special occasions or special events, it’s a usable space,” Boiler Room Studio co-founder Daniel Ince said.

The space was created from a 600-square-foot former boiler room in the Warehouse District. It was two spaces, one with white lights and another with neon lights and signs.

Spaces like the Boiler Room Studio are becoming popular in larger cities such as Toronto and New York.

Ince says it also gives up-and-coming photographers a chance to build their portfolio.

“Having the opportunity and giving them a leg up to get more exposure and also get more branding and also be able to get their content in front of other people to actually start charging for it was really important,” Ince said.

“A place like this is amazing because I can do all my work here,” photographer Matt Sichkaruk said. “I can bring clients in for photoshoots. If people need anything – product photography – this is basically the place to be.”

With the demand for time in the Boiler Room Studio on the rise, Ince says the company is looking to expand in the future.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Jessica Smith