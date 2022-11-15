Boiler trouble leaves residents of Regina apartment building without heat for months

Tenants of a Regina apartment building say they have not had proper heating since May, due to a fire in the building’s boiler room.

Terry Weir, a resident of the Williamson Apartments located on 15th Avenue, said he leaves his oven on all day to get some heat in his apartment and fills his bath tub with hot water to warm up his bathroom.

He said temporary frost fighters blowing hot air through the basement cannot provide enough heat for the whole building.

“There is no way that heat is going to get up to my apartment,” said Weir. “I have given them options to put heaters in these apartments that are vacant, but they won’t do anything.”

“Last week, it’s been six degrees every day in my apartment,” said tenant Harley Kelly. “I can see my breath in the air when I get out of the bed and just even putting my feet on the floor is painful.”

According to Weir, the building was sold earlier this year, and he does not have any information about the new owner. The property management is available through email, but Weir said the communication is weak.

“We can’t talk to anybody,” said Weir.

CTV News reached out to the property management company but did not receive a response in time for deadline.

Tenants received an email from the management company on Oct. 28 about the issue.

“The new boiler has left the manufacturer in the US, and it will be here and ready to install in four weeks,” the email read.

For many residents this issue is not only taking a physical toll, it's also affecting their mental health.

“I haven’t slept in my bed for weeks because it’s just cold in there, so it’s definitely mentally draining as well,” said Weir.

According to Weir, at least three people have already left the apartment due to the lack of heat. Kelly says she will also have to move out if the issue is not resolved soon.

“I am angry and dealing with those emotions is effecting other areas of my,” said Kelly. “I’m just in a bad mood all the time because I’m in pain.”

Until then, a temporary heating plan, including a steam trailer, cannot be put into place until the insurer signs off. Until then, residents will have to make due with the supplied heaters.