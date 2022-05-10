'Bold' daytime robbery leads to Regina police asking for public’s help

At around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a report of a theft at the Southland Mall, according to a news release.

Regina police learned in its preliminary investigation that a man entered a jewelry store inside the mall and grabbed a number of gold chains off its back display wall.

He then stuffed them into a bag he was carrying and immediately left the store.

It was then reported that the man fled the mall through the south side exit near the Regina Public Library Branch and entered a taxi.

When the taxi stopped after a short distance, the man fled on foot.

The robbery suspect is described as a 25-40 year-old man, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with tanned skin and dark hair.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a toque and a gray hoodie with black track pants.

Anyone with information pertaining to the robbery is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.