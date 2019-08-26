

CTV News Regina





Winnipeg Blue Bombers' running back Andrew Harris has been suspended two games after testing positive for a banned substance, the CFL says.

The Bombers are scheduled to play the Saskatchewan Roughriders in their next two matchups.

According to the CFL, Harris tested positive for metandienone. It's his first violation, meaning an automatic two-game suspension. Suspended players can't play in regular season or post-season games, and teams can decide if they are allowed to attend practices and meetings.

"I'm still in shock and disbelief at the news," Harris said in a release on Monday morning. "I immediately thought there had to be some kind of mistake."

The Bombers said they fully support the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs and have "cooperated with the CFL in regard to this matter."

"The Winnipeg Football Club also supports Andrew Harris through this extremely difficult and unfortunate situation," the team said in a release. "We look forward to Andrew re-joining us on the field for the game days following the bye-week."

The Bombers will be in Saskatchewan for the Labour Day Classic on Sunday, before hosting the Riders for the Banjo Bowl on Sept. 7.