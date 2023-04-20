Bombers defenceman playing in 2nd straight SJHL final with same team he defeated last final

Flin Flon Bombers defenceman, Alex Von Sprecken, will be playing in his second straight Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) final after winning the championship last year with the Estevan Bruins.

Now Von Sprecken finds himself on the very team he helped defeat in Game 7 of last year’s league final.

“I think the way the Bombers play suits my style and I really love playing for the Bombers. It’s obviously a little tough leaving my hometown but it’s been so good. It’s like a second home up here,” Von Sprecken said.

Von Specken, 20, who grew up on an acreage just outside of Estevan, Sask., was traded to Flin Flon, Man. back in October.

Mike Reagan, Bombers head coach, said they were shocked when he became available, and it was something they didn’t want to miss out on.

“We knew that he would be a great addition to our team. We also felt that, you know, with four defensemen that played in the Centennial Cup last year, then to add a fifth, I don’t think there’s another team that could say that they have five that played in the national championships last year,” he said.

Estevan had already earned their ticket to the Centennial Cup in 2022 as the host team, which meant the Bombers automatically got a spot as well for making it to the final series against the Bruins.

However, once Von Sprecken joined the Bombers this season, the city of Flin Flon was not lost on his efforts just five months prior in the SJHL championship series.

Reagan said he thinks the fans had a tough time with bringing Von Sprecken in at first.

“They felt like we were bringing in Darth Vader or something like that. I think a lot of people were shocked that we were bringing in the enemy,” he laughed. “Now our fans absolutely appreciate everything that he does for us. He’s always been a player that plays our style of hockey.”

“I remember getting into it with some guys [last year] and the chirps and battles. But I think it just makes me respect them more now that they’re my teammates,” said Von Sprecken.

Last year’s win ended a 23-year championship drought for the Bruins and now he hopes to help the Bombers end theirs as Flin Flon has not won since 1993.

In the final series last season, neither team was able to win on the road. So far, that is holding true once again as the Bombers are down 2-0 right now in their series against the Battelfords North Stars.

The team will get their first crack at a home game on Friday night and Von Sprecken knows that will play a pivotal role.

“It’s pretty crazy, it’s electric. Walking out of the tunnel before games, I get goosebumps. It’s so loud in there you can’t even hear each other on the bench. I know from the other side, it’s tough playing in the Whit [Whitney Forum],” he explained.

“We’ve been to the finals four out of the last six years that have been completed. We’re hoping that fourth time is the charm,” joked Reagan.

Reagan also joked about the ‘Moose Leg’ tradition that Bombers fans are known for and how they expect it to come to life once again on Friday.

“I think our fans have been stocking up here for a while. So we’re hoping that we do see at least three or four of them,” laughed Reagan.

With plenty of experience on the Bombers roster and having a player like Van Sprecken who won the championship last season, Reagan believes it serves as a good reminder for the team what it takes to win.

“Just how hard it is to get to this point, you have to be willing to sacrifice and play a different style of hockey come playoff time. I think our new guys are still trying to learn to win in the playoffs. I know that sounds crazy that we’re in the league finals and we’re still trying to learn how to win. Last year’s team I thought once we got to Centennial Cup, we were still learning. Every time you go up the mountain, it gets a little bit harder,” explained Regan.

Since 2006, head coach, Mike Reagan, who was once a Bombers player himself, has led Flin Flon. He understands for Von Sprecken what it was like to play for your hometown team and what it means when other opportunities arise.

“My 20 year old year, I thought about asking for a trade out of Flin Flon to give myself a chance to win. At the end of the day, I just had a tougher time thinking about putting on another team’s jersey,” he said.

“It’s funny because it was Battlefords that wanted to acquire me and they ended up winning the SJHL Championship. Kind of weird to think that you know maybe if I went there I would’ve won a championship with them. But I’m happy with my decision, proud that I was a four year Flin Flon Bomber,” he added.

“I’ve heard that story [about Reagan] and that’s pretty cool. It’s obviously a little tough leaving your hometown but it’s been so good,” said Von Sprecken.

The Bombers will need to dig deep to get themselves back in the series against the North Stars who recorded an impressive 45-5-2-1 record in the regular season that saw the team lock up first place.

“I think we just have to keep building off what we did in Game 2. I thought our power play started to click. Their goaltender made a couple big saves that stopped us from scoring. So I think that’s important that we have to get our special teams going. We know we can play with these guys. Being at home, we’ve just got to feed off the momentum,” said Reagan.

“They’re really talented and fast. I think just shutting down their speed and their top guys, and getting lots of shots on their goalie,” said Von Sprecken on how they can come out on top against the North Stars.

Game 3 goes Friday night at 7:30 p.m. CDT in Flin Flon.