Bonus concert added for Regina's annual Shake the Lake in 2023

The stage is up, mics are checked and seats are soon to be filled at this year’s Shake the Lake Music Festival in Regina.

The concert will be taking place on Friday and Saturday beginning in the afternoon. The event is an annual tradition in the Queen City and this year features a special bonus concert on Thursday evening.

“Each year gets a little more exciting and people know it and come back and we’ve built a bit of an audience here so we see a lot of familiar faces that come year after year and it turns out to be a great annual event.” Conexus Arts Centre CEO Neil Donnelly said.

“This is the first time we’ve done a pre concert before Shake the Lake so we’re excited about that and every year we do a few things different, but we do a few things to let people get used to how we’ve got things set up and so it should be a good weekend,” Donnelly added.

One musical group that is highly anticipating the gig is Regina’s very own School of Rock band. The band is made up of students who have auditioned to be in the school’s house band.

For these students, it's an opportunity to show off their hard work and improve their skills.

“I think they’re pretty excited. A little bit of nerves is always something you’re always going to be afraid of but it's part of being a musician. Taking risks and going out and doing things when you really don’t know what to expect. One gig is worth 10 practices and it really is true all the lessons you learn in a live show are always amplified” School of Rock’s music director Matt Totten said.

While Saturday night is sold out, tickets are still available online for the other nights.