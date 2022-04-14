Boss Athletics to represent Canada at World Pom Championships

The Boss Athletics Desire Pom Team is the first performance cheer team from Saskatchewan to ever represent the country. The Boss Athletics Desire Pom Team is the first performance cheer team from Saskatchewan to ever represent the country.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees

Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener