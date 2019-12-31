Boxing Day death deemed non-suspicious
Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 11:19AM CST
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
REGINA -- Police have deemed the sudden death of a woman on Boxing Day as non-suspicious.
Officers were called to the 3200 block of Dewdney Ave. around 4:15 on December 26, and found a woman who was confirmed dead on scene.
The woman’s next of kin has been notified.
The Regina Police Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner are continuing the investigation.