REGINA -- Regina police have charged a 14-year-old boy with arson after he started a fire in the bathroom of a shopping centre in the 2100 block of 11th Ave.

RPS officers were called around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to a fire. It was believed that a boy had started a fire and left the bathroom.

A boy, 14, was located and arrested. Police were able to lay charges in five other arson cases that occurred in the past two weeks.

The boy is charged with six counts of arson, and will appear in youth court on Friday.