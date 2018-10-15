

CTV Regina





A 15-year-old boy has now been charged in connection with a death in Regina over the weekend. The victim, a 16-year-old girl, has not been identified at the request of her family.

Police were called to the 900 block of Cameron Street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday for a weapons call. When they arrived, they found the girl, who was suffering from injuries. She was treated by EMS, but pronounced dead at the scene.

A number of people were detained at the scene, and also a few people who had left the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested as a result.

The teen has now been charged with second-degree murder. He made his first court appearance on Monday morning.

This is Regina’s fifth homicide of 2018.