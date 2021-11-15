Boy, 15, charged with murder in death of girl

REGINA -

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 16-year-old girl.

The victim, a girl named Kadee, was found dead outside a home in the 1200 block of Rae Street just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 1.

The victim’s mother, Daphne Head, confirmed her daughter’s identity to CTV News. Head did not want to share her daughter’s last name.

The boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, appeared in court on Monday morning.