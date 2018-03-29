

CTV Regina





A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after a chemical explosion at a school playground in Regina.

The incident happened at Ruth M. Buck School on the 6300 block of Seventh Avenue North.

Police say a child created an improvised explosive device by mixing ingredients in a closed container. The contents of the container exploded, injuring a 12-year-old girl nearby.

The victim was taken to hospital with a chemical burn.

The student was charged with using explosives, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday.

The boy cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.