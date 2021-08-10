REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP is investigating the death of a boy on the Cowessess First Nation.

Police responded to a business on the First Nation around 11 p.m. on Saturday, for a complaint of an injured person in a vehicle. A male youth was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

RCMP said the boy is under the age of 16 and from Cowessess. His family was notified and police said they will not be releasing his name at this time.

Following investigation, police concluded the boy sustained his injuries in another location and was transported to the business after.

RCMP said there is a presence in Zagime Anishinabek in relation to this incident. The RCMP Major Crime Unit is assisting in the investigation.

No further details were provided by police.