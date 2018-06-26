

CTV Regina





Brandon Bridge will start at quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders when they host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.

Zach Collaros is on the six-game injured list. He left last Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks for concussion protocol.

Saturday’s game has been dedicated to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6. Sixteen people were killed and another 13 were injured.

Organizers have invited the families of the 29 people on the bus, first responders and Humboldt community members to the Humboldt Strong game.