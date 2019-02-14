

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan NDP is asking the provincial government to put a halt to the proposed four-storey Brandt office building in Wascana Park.

It wants the government to reject the project through its majority vote on the Provincial Capital Commission board.

The NDP is asking if there is a list of potential tenants of the building, and if so it should be made public.

“Minister (Ken) Cheveldayoff said there’s ‘not really anything that will astound you’ in the list. That in itself is astounding,” Provincial Capital Commission Critic Nicole Sarauer said in a press release.

“The public is already concerned about this government’s poor handling of Wascana Park, and they are going to be furious when they see what has been done here.”

Sarauer says publicly owned entities should not be paying rent for commercial development in the park if listed as a potential tenant.

“There is no way the public could stomach paying rent to Brandt for a commercial development in Wascana Park that expert advisors expressed ‘profound difficulties’ about,” Sarauer said. “This proposed building simple has no place in Wascana Park.”