Break and enter in downtown Regina ends with two arrests: Police

Regina police took two men into custody after a break and enter early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) were dispatched to a break and enter in progress at a building on the 1800 block of Smith Street around 1:05 a.m., according to a news release.

Two men had allegedly broke into a business and had set off the security alarm, RPS said.

Officers arrived in the area and found two suspects near the business. Both men were arrested without incident and stolen items were returned.

A 50-year-old man along with a 29-year-old man, both from Regina, are jointly charged with break and enter with intent, police said.

The accused are scheduled to make their first appearances in Provincial Court on Nov. 3.