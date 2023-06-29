Break and enters on the rise across Regina, police say

Since May 1 there have been 80 break-and-enters in residences, garages and sheds and 117 thefts from vehicles throughout the city, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.

Regina police said that 55 per cent of residences, garages and sheds broken into were not locked and another 45 per cent were not properly secured.

Ninety-seven percent of vehicles that had items stolen from them were left unlocked and the rest were not secured or had windows left rolled down, according to RPS.

Common items stolen include sports equipment, high end tools and electronics such as laptops, police said.

Regarding vehicles, some common items taken included wallets and garage door openers, which RPS said leads to more garage break-ins.

“In addition to stolen property, there is a very real threat to personal safety. A recent case reported to police involved a suspect gaining entry to a home through an unlocked door and assaulting the homeowners in the middle of the night. The suspect was arrested and charged with Break & Enter & Commit Assault,” Regina police said.

Residents are being asked to take the time to make sure property is secured and no valuables are left visible in vehicles.