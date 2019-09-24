REGINA -- Left Guard Brendon LaBatte practiced with the Riders for the first time since training camp on Tuesday.

The Weyburn product suffered a bilateral core muscle injury, or what he described as a “sports hernia”.

LaBatte says the injury originally occurred in 2017, forcing him to miss playoffs that year. At this year’s training camp, LaBatte says he pushed off his left leg and says it “felt like a dead leg.”

The offensive lineman says he thought all roads were leading to a career ending injury, but Riders offensive line coach Stephen Sorrells and strength and conditioning coach Clinton Spencer went to bat for him. The pair looked into a physician in Philadephia, who LaBatte says was able to treat him.

It’s yet to be determined if LaBatte will start in Toronto against the Argonauts on Saturday.