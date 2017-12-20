

The Global Transportation Hub (GTH) was a controversial issue in this fall’s session of the legislature. A new development by Brightenview has become a bright spot for the area.

Cathy Sproule with the opposition NDP was out at the GTH on Wednesday to see what’s new.

“This is the land that in 2012 was valued at $8.8 million,” she said. “This is the land that was flipped back to the highway’s department.”

Construction began last summer on a 40,000 square foot warehouse that will be home to 120 Chinese retailers. The developers said all units have now been sold.

“We are very excited to see our project advance at this speed within the GTH,” said Joe Zhou with Brightenview. “We’re very happy and pleased to be supported by very strong market interest.”

The units were sold as commercial condominiums. The manufacturers and wholesalers will move in next year to market products to North American retailers. All products will be shipped and warehoused at the GTH.

“We see a very nice building going up, but it’s the concept behind it,” said Bryan Richards with the GTH. “He’s promoting Saskatchewan, he’s promoting entrepreneurship and bringing investment attraction to this province. That can’t be anything but a good thing, so we’re very excited.”

Brightenview is encouraged by how quickly all of the units sold in its first building at the GTH. It’s already working on plans for a second building or more in 2018.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Wayne Mantyka