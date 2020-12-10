REGINA -- A case of COVID-19 has been reported at another Regina care home.

Officials from Brightwater Senior Living told CTV News that one resident received a positive COVID-19 test result on Wednesday. The resident in question has been in isolation for eight days.

The centre is operating at around 65 per cent capacity, according to Quintin King, President of Brightwater Senior Living.

King said there are no other cases, or suspected cases as of Thursday morning. He also said the centre has an excess of staff at its disposal to help with keeping the centre safe from COVID-19.

Brightwater Senior Living offers 136 single-resident units, 60 of which are employed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.