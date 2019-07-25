Former Florida Gators defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy hasn’t looked back since catching on with the Riders last season.

Purifoy joined the green and white midway through the 2018 season after being released from the Ottawa Redblacks.

But this season he’s been making an impact on both defense and special teams.

“I mean I respect their decisions and what [the Redblacks] did, it just helped me grow and mature as a player,” Purifoy said following Thursday’s practice. “It made me take steps to become who I am now.”

Purifoy’s contributions were especially present against the BC Lions on July 20. He picked off a key Mike Reilly pass that lead to a touchdown, helping the Riders pick up a win over the visiting Lions.

The Florida product started his three-down career with BC in 2016 and played alongside a number of his current Rider teammates like safety Mike Edem, who backs up his growth on and off the field.

“The Louch we have now is not the same Louch I played with in BC,” Edem said. “He’s grown as a person and even his football IQ has gone up.”

Another of Purifoy’s former BC teammates, linebacker Solomon Elimimian, says he’s always had the athleticism to succeed but now he’s seen both Edem and Purifoy become leaders in the backfield.

“Initially when they came in they were the young, emotional guys who just went 100 miles per hour,” Elimimian said. “Now they’re more leaders, guys go to them for advice.”

But becoming more of a leader hasn’t caused Purifoy to lose his athletic ability: a skillset he’s putting to use on special teams.

“I’m comfortable on special teams, that’s where you make plays at, that’s how you change games,” said Purifoy.

“He’s a good returner,” said Riders head coach Craig Dickenson. “He brings fearlessness back there, he’s got good ball skills and he’s got good vision.”

Dickenson says Purifoy burned the team on a few returns during his time with the Redblacks.

“We knew he was a pretty good returner when he was playing for Ottawa,” Dickenson said. “When he came here, we were fortunate enough to get him, I put him at kick returner and he’s done a good job.”

When Purifoy gets the ball for a return, he likes to run first and ask questions later.

“I had a college coach tell me close your eyes and run through the tunnel,” Purifoy said. “If you get through the tunnel, that mean you free. You just can’t be scared to go through there. That’s when bad stuff happens: when you freeze up.”

Purifoy and the Riders are now heading to Vancouver for the second game of a doubleheader with the Lions on Saturday.