Advertisement
Broad St. blocked off due to serious collision involving pedestrian
Published Friday, August 14, 2020 9:46AM CST Last Updated Friday, August 14, 2020 10:38AM CST
REGINA -- Regina police officers are on scene of a serious collision involving a pedestrian.
Broad Street is blocked off in both directions near Quinn Drive.
A witness told CTV News Regina the pedestrian was in the cross-walk headed for Wascana Park when a car hit them.
EMS were on scene working to stabilize the victims before rushing them to hospital.
Police ask that drivers avoid the area, and say more details will be provided.
RELATED IMAGES